Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several brokerages have commented on STER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ STER traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,587. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

