stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.23 or 0.07506428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.99 or 1.00138836 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

