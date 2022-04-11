Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $46.62 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average is $311.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.