Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Tops $178,244.78

Stipend (SPD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Stipend has a market cap of $178,244.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,977.04 or 1.00153977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00253476 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00116636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00297758 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00134155 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,132,836 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

