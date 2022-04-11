STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.55 ($54.45).

STMicroelectronics stock traded down €0.22 ($0.24) on Monday, reaching €35.04 ($38.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.13. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.57).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

