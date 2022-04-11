Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 11th (AHODF, BECTY, EDNMY, FRRVY, REMYY, SNMRF, SSAAY, SZGPY, TKAMY, TMSNY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 11th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €30.00 ($32.61) to €31.00 ($33.70).

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70).

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €49.00 ($53.26) to €51.00 ($55.43).

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96).

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39).

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €4.70 ($5.11) to €4.75 ($5.16).

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 82 to SEK 83.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €41.50 ($45.11) to €43.00 ($46.74).

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €9.70 ($10.54) to €8.60 ($9.35).

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 110 to CHF 100.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24).

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from 440.00 to 482.00.

