Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (ABF, ACSO, ASC, ASCL, BME, BOO, BRBY, DOCS, DUKE, EMG)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 11th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on the stock.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) target price on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.87) target price on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,940 ($25.44) target price on the stock.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 375 ($4.92) target price on the stock.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.85) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,500 ($98.36) price target on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.44) price target on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 142 ($1.86) price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

