Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (ABF, ACSO, ASC, ASCL, BME, BOO, BRBY, DOCS, DUKE, EMG)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on the stock.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) target price on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.87) target price on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,940 ($25.44) target price on the stock.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 375 ($4.92) target price on the stock.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.85) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,500 ($98.36) price target on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.44) price target on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 142 ($1.86) price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

