Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The company has a market cap of $414.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.15. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.