STRAKS (STAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,648.43

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. STRAKS has a market cap of $6,648.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

