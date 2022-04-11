Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €62.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €62.10 ($68.24) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.21 ($91.44).

ETR SAX traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €58.20 ($63.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €66.07 and a 200 day moving average of €68.92. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.45 ($60.93) and a twelve month high of €76.05 ($83.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

