Strong 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.37 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Strong has a market cap of $4.59 million and $2.37 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.17 or 0.00079827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 72.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.23 or 0.07375864 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.90 or 0.99779504 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

