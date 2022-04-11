Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining’s (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Stronghold Digital Mining had issued 6,687,305 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $127,058,795 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Stronghold Digital Mining’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

