Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.45

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.09.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

