Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 426,453 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of SS&C Technologies worth $91,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.