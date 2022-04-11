Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $89,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,527,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 62,118 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $12.07. 14,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.