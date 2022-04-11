Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Albemarle worth $87,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Albemarle by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.78. 10,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,654. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $145.64 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.60.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

