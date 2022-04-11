Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 6,003 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Datadog worth $98,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $21,570,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,523 shares of company stock worth $81,856,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.75. 23,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average of $157.09. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,943.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

