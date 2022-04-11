Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Copart worth $91,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Copart by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

