Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 986,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Eversource Energy worth $89,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ES traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.15. 5,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $93.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.