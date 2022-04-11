Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.79% of Farfetch worth $93,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,625 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $20,300,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 159,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,035. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

