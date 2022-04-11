Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 283.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Arista Networks worth $90,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $128.06. 6,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,755. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.25.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,307,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.