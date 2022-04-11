Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.76% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $93,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

DNA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 392,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,215,189. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.