Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $86.05 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of CoStar Group worth $86,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,912. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

