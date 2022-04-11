Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.85 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of PACCAR worth $87,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,669,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,794. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

