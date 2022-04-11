Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $94.58 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $94,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $51.24. 52,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.