Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $96.04 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $96,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,477. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

