Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $96.59 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Manulife Financial worth $96,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,191,000 after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 264,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. 83,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,682. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

