Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $98.05 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,949 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Zimmer Biomet worth $98,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

ZBH stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,981. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.