Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Albemarle worth $87,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $144,979,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,654. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $145.64 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 192.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $228.60.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.