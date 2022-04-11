Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,986,063 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 680,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Barrick Gold worth $94,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 606,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,364,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

