Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Palo Alto Networks worth $165,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $8,448,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.38.

PANW stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $604.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,893. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.