Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 426,453 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of SS&C Technologies worth $91,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SSNC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,765. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

