Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.76% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $93,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447,361 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949,965 shares during the last quarter.

DNA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. 392,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,215,189. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

