Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Dollar Tree worth $92,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.68. 32,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $163.90. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

