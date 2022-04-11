Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $89,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.48. 18,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,249. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

