Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,041 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Match Group worth $89,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 31,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Match Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,374. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.