Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 150,540 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Williams Companies worth $87,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

WMB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 109,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $34.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

