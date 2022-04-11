Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 150,540 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Williams Companies worth $87,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.21. 109,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649,441. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

