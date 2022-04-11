Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 182,529 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CoStar Group worth $86,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,912. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

