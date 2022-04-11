Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,691 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ameriprise Financial worth $94,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $295.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.