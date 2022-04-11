Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 262,210 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,562,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262,210 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Kinder Morgan worth $88,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 26,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 88,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 345,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,044,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

