Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 270,697 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,697 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NIO worth $96,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,414,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NIO by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 1,341,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,845,766. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

