Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 280,142 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 280,142 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Suncor Energy worth $94,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 159,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

