Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,924,937 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $101,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. 129,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,103. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.