Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,969 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,969 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Baidu worth $98,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,456. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $222.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

