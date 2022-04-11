Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 48,795 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,795 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of W.W. Grainger worth $87,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $520.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,271. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $527.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

