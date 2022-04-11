Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,259 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Phillips 66 worth $87,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,393. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

