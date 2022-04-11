Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 50,098 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $89,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

