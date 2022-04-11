Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 543,935 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,935 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Farfetch worth $93,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.13. 159,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Farfetch Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.