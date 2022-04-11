Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,377 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of TransDigm Group worth $90,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TDG traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $644.32. 3,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,400. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

